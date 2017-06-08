PSG step up James interest

By Football Italia staff

James Rodriguez has been linked with Inter and Milan, but Paris Saint-Germain are pushing hard for the Real Madrid benchwarmer.

The Colombia international is looking for a move away after the total breakdown of his rapport with Coach Zinedine Zidane.

The final straw was when he wasn’t even given a spot on the bench in the Champions League Final against Juventus last week.

According to France Football, PSG are intensively stepping up their efforts to sign James.

Real Madrid paid €75m to take him from Monaco in the summer of 2014 and the PSG offer is believed to be very close to that sum.

The price-tag scared off Inter and Milan, who are both looking to other targets.