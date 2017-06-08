Lazio don't deny Keita-Milan deal

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have not denied reaching an agreement with Milan for Keita Balde Diao, but did release a statement insisting they offered him a renewal.

This evening agent Roberto Calenda caused shockwaves when he told Sky Sport Italia that Lazio informed him of a deal with the Rossoneri.

We talked about many things with President Claudio Lotito, but there has never been a concrete offer of a renewal.”

Lazio director of sport Igli Tare released a statement on the club website this evening and notably did not deny the agreement with Milan.

“I note the comments from Roberto Calenda, who affirms he never received any offer for a renewal for his client Keita Balde Diao.

“These affirmations do not reflect reality. No more than two weeks ago, there was yet another meeting with him: his client was formally offered a contract both last year and during the course of the current campaign.

“I want to be very clear that the player was formally offered a contract renewal at the same figures as Lazio’s top players.”

The fact remains, Lazio have agreed terms with Milan – reportedly a €50m double deal including Lucas Biglia – and now Keita must decide whether to accept.

Several clubs are interested in the Senegal international, including Inter, Juventus, Napoli, Everton, Monaco and Manchester United.