NEWS
Thursday June 8 2017
Di Francesco to Roma imminent
By Football Italia staff

Roma are expected to announce Eusebio Di Francesco as their new Coach imminently after a meeting with Sassuolo, signing a two-year contract.

The tactician is due to replace Luciano Spalletti, who has shaken hands with Inter.

Sassuolo had refused to release their manager without the full €3m release clause in his contract, but today there was a summit between the two clubs.

Multiple sources suggest a deal was struck based partly on a release clause, partly on the status of players who are on loan or with buy-back options.

Di Francesco is ready to sign a two-year contract with option for a third, worth €1.5m per season.

Sassuolo also appear to have chosen his heir with an agreement for Perugia Coach Cristian Bucchi.

