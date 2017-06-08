Alex Sandro price is €60m

By Football Italia staff

If Juventus were to sell Manchester City and Chelsea target Alex Sandro, it would only be for a minimum of €60m (£52m), according to Tuttosport.

There were reports this week of a meeting with Chelsea and an offer worth €40m.

However, the Bianconeri paid €26m to sign the left-back from FC Porto in the summer of 2015 and his value has comfortably doubled in that time.

The 26-year-old is under contract until June 2020 and contributed three goals and seven assists in 43 competitive appearances this season.

Alex Sandro has become their first choice left-back, pushing Patrice Evra towards the exit in January, and it’s highly unlikely he would be on the market.

Tuttosport note that if Juventus were to consider a departure, it would have to be an offer they could not refuse – in the region of €70m (£60m), but certainly no lower than €60m (£52m).