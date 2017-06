Fiorentina deal for Bruno Gaspar

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have agreed a deal worth €4m plus bonuses for Vitoria Guimaraes right-back Bruno Gaspar, claim Sportitalia.

There had already been reports of advanced negotiations in Portuguese paper O Jogo last week.

According to this evening’s reports from pundit Alfredo Pedullà, the two clubs have now reached an agreement.

It will be a transfer worth €4m plus bonuses and Gaspar is due to fly in soon for a medical.

The 24-year-old is a right-back, but can play on the left when needed.