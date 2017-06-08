Milan close to Conti deal too

By Football Italia staff

Milan are about to register another huge buy, as they’re reportedly close to Atalanta full-back Andrea Conti after a three-hour meeting.

His agent Mario Giuffredi was spotted walking into the Milan HQ this evening and he only left accompanied by director Massimiliano Mirabelli three hours later.

According to multiple reports, including Sky Sport Italia and Sportitalia, it was a very positive meeting and they are close to agreeing personal terms.

Atalanta have given Milan permission to speak to the player’s representative first before discussing the transfer fee, believed to be in the region of €20m.

Conti is 23 years old and scored eight goals with four assists in 33 Serie A games for Atalanta this season.

He is also wanted by the likes of Chelsea, Zenit, Inter and Napoli.

The Rossoneri have already officially signed Ricardo Rodriguez, Franck Kessie and Mateo Musacchio, while Lazio confirmed a deal for Keita Balde Diao.

Lucas Biglia should be included in the €50m double swoop.