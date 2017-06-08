Keita: 'No Lazio renewal offer'

By Football Italia staff

Keita Balde Diao and Lazio continue to exchange insults after the club agreed terms for a transfer to Milan, as his brother insists director Igli Tare is not being truthful.

The Senegal international’s contract will expire in June 2018 and today his agent Roberto Calenda announced that Lazio struck a deal with Milan, but had never offered a renewal.

Director Tare replied with a statement on the club website assuring they proposed an extension with the wages of their top players.

This evening, Keita’s brother Tobal Balde Diao took to Twitter in order to give another side of the story.

“With regards to the comments made by Mr Tare, I note some off notes. First: the meeting was not two weeks ago, but the day before yesterday and Tare was not present.

“Second: we don’t know who Tare sent his offer of a renewal to over the last year, seeing as we received nothing and on Feb 19 he himself declared that he didn’t know who Keita’s agent was…

“Maybe he got the wrong email address to send the documents to? In the meantime, they reached an agreement with another club.”

This suggests the situation won’t be sorted out in a hurry, as Lazio want to sell Keita to Milan, whereas there are reports the player agreed personal terms with Juventus.