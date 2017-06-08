Spalletti: 'I'll think about Nainggolan'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti returned from meeting “charismatic” Inter owner Zhang Jingdong and said he will “think about” a bid for Radja Nainggolan.

The former Roma Coach flew in to Malpensa airport this evening following a summit in China with Nerazzurri directors.

“They were important days, I got to know a charismatic person like Zhang Jindong, who knows what he wants. His intention is to revive the great history of the club,” Spalletti told Telelombardia.

“It was important for him to get to know the person he was handing the team to. You are making it seem like a negative, but that’s not the case. It’s a fascinating challenge.

“I spoke to Piero Ausilio and Walter Sabatini about the transfer market and I will do so continually, day after day. We have started work on the squad, because there isn’t much time to sort things out.

“In making this journey, I also realised Inter fans are in every corner of the world and for this we must show them the light of this club, making them feel close to the team. A sense of belonging is fundamental.”

Spalletti was asked about reports of Inter making a bid for Roma midfielder Nainggolan.

“I’ll think about it.”