Report: Banega to Tigres

By Football Italia staff

Inter midfielder Ever Banega has a €13m deal to join Mexican club Tigres, according to ESPN this evening.

The Argentina international only arrived a year ago as a free agent from Sevilla, but struggled to make an impact in Serie A.

He scored six goals with eight assists in 33 competitive appearances for the Nerazzurri, but lost his place in the side.

ESPN reporter John Sutcliffe claims that Banega is effectively a Tigres player now, as a deal has been struck.

However, agent Marcelo Simonian told Sportitalia this evening that there are no offers on the table from Mexico, nor China.

It would be a surprise twist for the trequartista who turns 29 later this month.

He left Boca Juniors in 2008 for Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Newell’s Old Boys and Sevilla.