Thursday June 8 2017
Keita agent snubs Milan, meets Juve
By Football Italia staff

Keita Balde Diao’s agent met with Juventus director Fabio Paratici today after Lazio announced they agreed terms with Milan.

The striker’s situation is set to become one of the soap operas of the summer, as his contract is due to expire in June 2018 and there’s no sign of a renewal.

Today agent Roberto Calenda confirmed that Lazio “communicated to us they have reached an agreement with Milan, so we realised he is on the market. Now we will make our evaluations.”

However, while Milan worked out terms with Lazio – believed to be €50m plus bonuses in a double deal for Keita and Lucas Biglia – the player still wants Juventus.

Sky Sport Italia pundit Gianluca Di Marzio claimed this evening that Calenda met with Juventus director Paratici after the Lazio encounter, updating him on the developments.

It remains to be seen if Juve will enter a bidding war with Milan for Keita, but considering his contract is running down, it’s more likely they will wait until the final weeks of the transfer session.

