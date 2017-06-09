Thauvin on Roma shortlist?

By Football Italia staff

Roma are reportedly considering former Newcastle United attacker Florian Thauvin as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

According to Il Messaggero, Roma have already been offered Suso by Milan and are tracking Club Brugge’s Jose Izquierdo, who made his Colombia debut on Wednesday against Spain.

However, another player who the newspaper claims has cropped up is Thauvin, on the back of his resurgence over the past season.

The 24-year-old was regarded to have flopped for Newcastle, lasting just the first half of the 2015-16 campaign at St James’ Park, before returning to Marseille.

However, he has flourished under former Roma boss Rudi Garcia, scoring 15 goals and assisting 11 in 43 appearances for L’OM, who finished fifth in Ligue 1.

Thauvin is still technically a loanee for the French side but will make a permanent switch on July 1, meaning he is not likely to come cheap.