Jiangsu move for Capello?

By Football Italia staff

Inter’s sister club Jiangsu Suning have reportedly switched their attentions to Fabio Capello after failing to agree terms with Paulo Sousa.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, “economic problems” in Jiangsu’s negotiations with Sousa emerged at the 11th hour.

Although talks will resume on Friday, the newspaper claims the Chinese club have wasted no time in opening dialogue with Capello.

“Me in China? I was supposed to go there before Marcello Lippi, I’ve received so many offers in the past, and I've said ‘no’ so many times,” he told Sky Sport Italia this week.

“Any calls from Suning? In times of madness, you never know...”

Gazzetta even reports an agreement between the former Milan, Roma and Juventus boss and Jiangsu has already been reached and that his arrival in Nanjing is “imminent”.

The veteran is considered Suning Group and technical coordinator Walter Sabatini’s “choice of great prestige”, explains the publication, although Sousa continues to be linked, alongside Laurent Blanc, Juande Ramos and Francesco Guidolin.