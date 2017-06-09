Juve push for De Sciglio?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly planning to push through a deal for Milan wingback Mattia De Sciglio over the next few days.

According to Tuttosport, Max Allegri’s contract extension to remain in charge of Juve until 2020 “has pushed De Sciglio even further” to the Bianconeri.

The newspaper explains the Coach has identified his former Milan protégé as “the right man to strengthen” the Old Lady’s wide positions.

Consequently, a meeting between Juve’s board and the 24-year-old’s agent is expected to take place next week.