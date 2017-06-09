Mario Rui meets Roma

By Football Italia staff

Mario Rui will reportedly meet with Roma sporting director Monchi today, with Napoli interested if he’s told he can leave.

The Portuguese full-back was signed last summer from Empoli, on loan with obligation to buy, but a cruciate ligament injury limited him to just three Serie A starts.

It has therefore been suggested that the Giallorossi could look to sell him on, and Tuttomercatoweb reports that he will meet with Monchi today.

In the event that Mario Rui is told that he’s not part of the club’s plans going forward, Napoli could look to make a move for him.

The 26-year-old worked with Maurizio Sarri at Empoli, and it’s thought the Partenopei Coach would be happy to reunited with the defender.