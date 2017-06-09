Joorabchian gets €4m for Joao Mario?

By Football Italia staff

Inter paid €4m to a company run by Kia Joorabchian as part of the Joao Mario transfer, according to purported leaked documents.

There was a minor stir last month when calciomercato.com claimed to have revealed documents pertaining to Gabriel Barbosa’s transfer, and the website believes it has more details on the Nerazzurri’s transfer dealings.

Joao Mario joined the Beneamata from Sporting last summer for a reported fee of €35m.

However, the latest document shows that a company named Sports Invest UK, represented by legal representative Amir Ali Kohansal was paid “the whole amount of €4m” in eight instalments of €500,000.

A company check on Sports Invest UK shows that Kia Joorabchian is listed as a director.

The website goes further, stating that almost half of the money the Beneamata paid for Gabigol and Joao Mario went out of football, though this is not supported by the documents displayed.

Calciomercato.com claims that €12m went to Gabigol himself for 40 per cent of his registration, with another €6m going to Doyen Sports for 20 per cent - according to Bloomberg, Inter President Erick Thohir is an investor in Doyen.

It’s also claimed that €9m went to Quality Football Fund Ireland Limited for 25 per cent of Joao Mario’s registration, a company previously involved in third-party ownership.

Finally, the website includes the €4m allegedly paid to the intermediary for Gabigol and the €4m paid to Sports Invest UK to come up with a total of €35m paid which didn't go to either Santos or Sporting.

It’s claimed that this represents 42 per cent of the total fee Inter paid for both players, though the veracity of these allegations has yet to be confirmed.