NEWS
Friday June 9 2017
Spalletti to sign Inter contract
By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti has arrived to sign his Inter contract, with reports he’ll be presented on Wednesday.

The former Roma Coach flew out to China this week to meet with Suning Group, the Chinese company which owns the Nerazzurri.

It’s therefore merely a matter of time before he’s confirmed as the new boss, and today he has arrived at Appiano Gentile to officially put pen to paper.

Premium Sport reports that he will sign a two-year contract worth €4m per season, with an option for a third, with ANSA stating that his official presentation will be on Wednesday.

