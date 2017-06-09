Milan priced out of Costa move?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Britain suggest Diego Costa’s wage demands are too high for Milan to pay.

The Chelsea striker has been told he’s not part of Antonio Conte’s plans at Stamford Bridge, and it was reported yesterday that the Rossoneri were among the interested clubs.

Despite a reported meeting with agent Jorge Mendes to try and push the deal through, the Daily Telegraph reports that Costa’s wages are likely to scupper the deal.

It’s thought the Spanish international is asking for close to €230,000 per week in wages, something which the Diavolo will not agree to.

It’s also though they’re not keen on a loan deal, while Chelsea would rather get him off the books permanently.