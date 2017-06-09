Chiellini: ‘Defeat will help Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini says Juventus’ Champions League final defeat will serve as motivation to do better next year.

The Bianconeri were beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid in Cardiff on Saturday, meaning they have now lost their last five European Cup finals in a row.

“Our only regret is that we didn’t play as Juve,” Chiellini lamented in an interview with Rai.

“That was neither in the first half nor after the break. We’ll use this experience for the future though, because all of us want to play matches like Cardiff again.

“We want to have the chance to do it as soon as next year.”