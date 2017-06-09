Bonucci: ‘Transfer talk just chatter’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci says rumours he could join Chelsea or Manchester City are “just chatter”.

The centre-back is seen as one of the best ball-playing defenders in world football, and it has been reported that the Bianconeri could look to cash in on him this summer.

A reunion with Antonio Conte at Chelsea has been mooted, while City manager Pep Guardiola has described the Italian international as one of his “favourite players”.

However, speaking to La Stampa today, the centre-back dismissed the rumours and appeared to confirm he’ll stay in Turin.

“It’s just chatter,” Bonucci shrugged.

“All of you [journalists] have done everything.”