Agent: ‘Conti to Milan is done’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Conti’s agent reveals “we’ve found a deal, he wants to go to Milan”, so now they must find a deal with Atalanta.

The Rossoneri held a meeting for the full-back yesterday, after an impressive season which saw him score eight times for the Orobici and provide five assists.

“I met with Milan yesterday,” Mario Giuffredi confirmed on Radio Crc.

“We’ve found a deal, he wants to go to Milan. It’s closed, at least for us. Atalanta and Milan have a good relationship, and they already talked for [Franck] Kessié.”

The Diavolo have already completed the signings of Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez and Kessié, while they’re also looking for a striker.