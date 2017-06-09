Di Biagio: ‘Italy can win Euros’

By Football Italia staff

Italy Under-21 Coach Luigi Di Biagio believes he has “one of the strongest” squads in the tournament.

The Azzurrini get their Under-21 European Championship campaign underway against Denmark in nine days, as they look to extend their record tally of five wins.

“I don’t know the percentages,” Di Biagio told Tuttomercatoweb when asked about the chances of winning.

“It’s very difficult just to get through the four-team group stage. It’s basically already an in-or-out quarter-final.

“We have to be ready to understand the difficulty we will face, but we have chances.

“This squad is one of the strongest, in every department, but that’s not enough. We all know what will happen if we don’t give our all.

“You have to do that at all times, otherwise you won’t win games. At that point [that you do so] you can get to the end.”