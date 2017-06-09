Perin: ‘Staying at Genoa’

By Football Italia staff

Mattia Perin confirms “I’ll stay with Genoa next year” and is “grateful” to President Enrico Preziosi.

The goalkeeper missed Euro 2016 with a cruciate ligament injury, only to suffer the same injury in his other knee after just 16 games this season.

“I’ve always said I’m happy here,” Perin told the Grifone’s official website.

“I’ll stay with Genoa next year with the utmost desire to come back and, along with teammates old and new, to play a rematch [of this season].

“I want to be ready for the pre-season training camp, for the first friendly. That’s why I’ve extended my training sessions.

“I think I’m a different person, compared to the last time I’ve devoted more time to myself, I didn’t want to rush things.

“I think I’ve had the best physiotherapy. I was really pleased to receive a lot of messages of affection, many of them from my colleagues.

“On the future of Genoa, I’ll say that I’m grateful to the President and the Preziosi family. Whatever the President decides will be the right thing for Genoa.”