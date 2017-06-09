OFFICIAL: Inter appoint Spalletti

By Football Italia staff

Inter have officially appointed former Roma boss Luciano Spalletti as their new Coach on a two-year contract.

A statement on Inter’s official website confirms Spalletti will be presented next Wednesday at 11:00 BST/12:00 CET, before taking his first training session on July 3.

The 58-year-old had long been considered the favourite for the role, which had been vacant since Stefano Pioli’s dismissal a month ago.

Spalletti returned to Roma for his second spell at the helm in January 2016 – his first yielding a Coppa Italia– and guided the Giallorossi to third and second-place finishes in Serie A.

However, he failed to agree a contract extension and left the Lupi last week, whereas he has reportedly accepted an offer of €4m for each of the next two seasons from the Nerazzurri.

Aside from Roma, Spalletti has also coached Empoli, Udinese, Venezia, Ancona and Zenit St Petersburg, winning two Russian League titles with the latter.

