Immobile ‘compelled’ to help Azzurrini

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile says he feels “compelled” to help Italy’s youngsters as Gigio Donnarumma is making “a great choice” with the Under-21s.

Immobile is one of the Azzurrini’s biggest success stories, having helped the Under-21s reach the 2013 European U21 Championship, before becoming an established international for the national team.

“The pressure on Belotti and I is there, we’re strike partners for a great national team,” the Lazio striker said at a Press conference.

“The Coach is managing the team well. Eder’s played so Belotti can have some rest. I think the work being done here is very positive.

“Our attack for 2018? It can only be decided next year. The Coach has always valued meritocracy.

“Now we’re here, and when you’re in the national team, you have to do everything in order to stay, working with your club to reach certain objectives.

“Who’ll be the in 23 for the World Cup will only be decided next year.

“The Coach worked on our belief that we could beat any team before anything else.

“I feel compelled to help the youngsters into this team. It’s normal for them, who come from the Under-21s, to feel coddled by us!

“Under-21 Championship? Donnarumma asked me a bit about it and I told him that going to play with the Under-21s was a great choice.

“I did it and got so much experience out of it. I also have a thought for the Under-20s: they embarked on a very important journey and I congratulate them for it.

“I hope the Under-21s do better, they have the players that can win it.”