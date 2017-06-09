Roma face Gerson premium?

By Football Italia staff

Roma’s second-place, Serie A finish has reportedly prompted the Giallorossi to pay Fluminense an additional €1m for €16m outcast Gerson.

According to Globo Esporte, Gerson will cost Roma €17m as a clause in the deal that took the Brazilian to the Olimpico invoked a €1m payment to Fluminense if the Lupi qualified for the Champions League in five years.

Roma reportedly beat Barcelona to the 20-year-old in January 2016, but he has played just 10 times for the capital outfit.

A proposed switch to Lille at the start of this year collapsed, and the midfielder ended the past campaign without a first-team appearance in 2017.