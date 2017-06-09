NEWS
Friday June 9 2017
‘Italy U20s deserve third place’
By Football Italia staff

Italy Under-20s boss Alberigo Evani believes third place at the U-20 World Cup “would be a fair reward for these young lads”.

Italy face Uruguay in the tournament’s third-place game on Sunday, hoping to emulate the senior team, who beat the South Americans 3-0 midweek.

“We want to climb the podium and winning the game for third place would be a fair reward for these young lads, who have been wonderful for their commitment and determination,” Evani told Vivoazzurro.it.

Sandro Morgana, head of the Azzurrini’s delegation, added: “They have courage and desire and they’re a very cohesive group.

“It would cap off a wonderful adventure, made possible by team’s football and not just on the pitch.

“There was complete synergy between the technical staff and organisational staff. That’s why we’ve got this far.”

