PSG join Donnarumma race?

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly joined the race for wantaway Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

According to RMC, PSG are “preparing an assault” for Donnarumma, in the event Milan fail to negotiate a new contract with the Italy starlet.

The teenager has reportedly been offered a four-year deal by the Rossoneri, worth €4m a season plus bonuses.

Calciomercato.com adds the Diavolo will struggle to demand more than €40m for Donnarumma if he turns down the proposal, given his existing terms expire next summer.

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique is due in Italy to work on Salvatore Sirigu’s sale, with Torino his likeliest destination.