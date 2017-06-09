Spalletti: Inter the pinnacle

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti insists Inter “are the best that can be aspired to” and warns players “must convince us that they’re worthy” of the Nerazzurri, not vice versa.

Calciomercato.com suggested Spalletti’s remarks to Premium Sport, made only a few hours after he was confirmed as Inter’s new Coach, were indirectly aimed at Ivan Perisic, who continues to be linked with moves away.

“We don’t have to convince anyone, Inter are the best that can be aspired to and they must convince us that they’re worthy of Inter,” the former Roma boss told Premium Sport.

“I’ve come here with enthusiasm. If there are people who don’t feel this enthusiasm, it’s good if they go to where they feel they can do their job well.

“We’ve also talked about the future, there are teams that are currently ahead of us.

“We need to be ready as quickly as possible to deal with the clubs that opened a gap with us last season.

“It’s precisely about distance, so we’ll have to be strong and ready right away.

“The more we are those two things, the stronger we are, the more productively we work nand the more we can bridge the gap.

“There isn’t only Juve, who must be respected but not feared as an opponent.

“It’s clear we have to work. There are things that we have to put in place.

“I’d like to see the players wanting to do beautiful things for this team, but those who don’t think they’re up to must tell me straight away because there are so many things we have to put in place and we have to put our stamp on the team.

“If you don’t train 100 percent, it’s impossible to win. There are strong clubs and players like us who do so, therefore contending a result against them becomes difficult.

“I’m happy if we win, if we don’t then I couldn’t be, even if I’m the Coach of Inter and working for a big group like Suning. If I don’t pick up results, it’s as if I was a nobody,”

Image courtesy inter.it