Milan FFP talks delayed

By Football Italia staff

Milan have announced that their Financial Fair Play talks with UEFA have been pushed back to the autumn.

A voluntary agreement had been requested by Milan after CEO Marco Fassone [pictured] was asked by UEFA to present a four-year business plan, with the intention of proving the club could manage their debts, ahead of their return to European competition next season.

However, a statement on the Rossoneri’s official website read: “AC Milan announce that, due to there not being time for a useful agreement, as agreed with the relevant UEFA commission, it was decided that the ‘Voluntary Agreement’ application submitted in December 2016 would be withdrawn, with another to be presented and discussed in the autumn of 2017.

“The subsequent agreement would take effect from the 2018-19 season.”

An agreement would have seen Milan enter a three-year programme for getting back on track with parameters set by UEFA.