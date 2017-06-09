NEWS
Dybala overrated, claims Pele
By Football Italia staff

Pele has claimed that Paulo Dybala “isn’t as good as people say” after Argentina’s 1-0 win against Brazil on Friday.

Dybala started on the left of a three-man, Argentina front line, which included Lionel Messi and Juventus clubmate Gonzalo Higuain, as the Albiceleste ran out 1-0 winners against Pele’s country of birth in Melbourne.

“Dybala? He’s not as good as people say,” the Brazil icon said after the game, reports Tuttosport.

“They say he might be the heir to Maradona, but the only thing they have in common is that they kick with their left foot.”

