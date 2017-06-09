Milan hit Biglia stumbling block?

By Football Italia staff

Milan have reportedly hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of Lucas Biglia as Lazio will not back down on their €25m asking price.

According to Premium Sport, the brakes have been applied on Biglia’s proposed switch to Milan, who are no longer prepared to meet Lazio’s valuation for the midfielder.

In the meantime, the broadcaster suggests sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is considering alternatives, one of which is Paris Saint-Germain’s Grzegorz Krychowiak.

The Pole joined PSG for big money last summer but barely received a look-in due to a mix of injuries and poor form.