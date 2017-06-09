Dzeko-Manolas brawl in Bosnia

By Football Italia staff

Roma teammates Edin Dzeko and Kostas Manolas came to blows during an ugly brawl in tonight’s World Cup qualifier between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Greece.

The game ended 0-0 and descended into chaos after the final whistle, when numerous players and members of staff clashed.

Among them were Roma teammates Dzeko and Manolas, who grabbed each other by the neck and had to be dragged apart by other players.

Greekplayer Giannis Giannotas came off decidedly worse, as he reportedly lost a tooth when he was punched by Bosnia assistant manager Stephan Gilli.

Italian referee Nicola Rizzoli lost control of the situation and infuriated Dzeko when rejecting his penalty appeals.

“The Bosnians should be ashamed of themselves for not respecting our national anthem,” Manolas told Greek TV afterwards.

“This sort of thing does not represent football.”

Image via @aleaus81