Conti 'to Milan, one way or another'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Conti “will go to Milan, one way or another,” declared his agent after Atalanta tried to take him off the market.

The wing-back’s representative met with Rossoneri director Massimiliano Mirabelli on Thursday and agreed personal terms over a three-hour discussion.

Now the two clubs need to work out a transfer fee and that is proving more difficult than expected.

“Conti will go to Milan, there was already an agreement with Atalanta last year that he would be allowed to leave this summer,” agent Mario Giuffredi told Sportitalia.

“Atalanta cannot put obstacles in the way of the growth of young players. Conti will go to Milan, one way or another.”

Giuffredi also spoke to Tuttomercatoweb and reiterated his position.

“Atalanta knew about my meeting with Milan, I informed them of everything and they never told me Conti was off the market. If that was their idea, then they should’ve told me that earlier.

“I know the lad has four years left on his contract, but I want to remind (President Antonio) Percassi that when he called us in to renew, I did not hold back.

“Atalanta told me and Andrea that the new contract was a collaboration ensuring both of us had more power on the market. Seeing as I kept my word, I don’t see why they are now claiming he is not for sale when they promised he would be allowed to go.

“I am certain that Conti will go to Milan, because people have to keep their promises and I have no doubt President Percassi will do so.

“Atalanta really do treat their young players like children and I am sure they won’t try to clip his wings. Moving to Milan would be a step up in his professional career and Atalanta want the best for the players who came through their youth academy.”