Inter: Eder in, Banega-Medel out

By Football Italia staff

New Inter Coach Luciano Spalletti has reportedly asked to keep Eder, but Gary Medel and Ever Banega are told to find new clubs.

The tactician was formally appointed on Thursday, signing a two-year contract following his second spell at Roma.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Spalletti set out his transfer strategy and that involves keeping hold of Italy international forward Eder.

He had been widely expected to leave this summer, but appears to have impressed Spalletti with his work ethic.

On the other hand, Medel and Banega have been put on the market and urged to find a different side for next season.

Medel’s contract is due to expire in 2018 and the 29-year-old Chile international has been at San Siro since 2014, when he was signed from Cardiff City for €8m.

This season he made 31 competitive appearances for the Nerazzurri, moving from midfield to central defence.

Argentina international Banega was snapped up as a free agent from Sevilla last summer, but failed to make an impact in a variety of midfield positions.

There have been very strong reports – denied by his agent – of a move to Mexican club Tigres.