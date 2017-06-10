N'Zonzi wants Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Steven N’Zonzi is eager to join Juventus, claim multiple Italian sources, but Sevilla want €40m for the midfielder and crunch talks are next week.

According to Tuttosport and Sportitalia, the Bianconeri have agreed basic terms with N’Zonzi and he has given them the all-clear to approach his club.

There is a €40m release clause in his contract, but Juve are expected to attempt a negotiation on lowering that fee with a trip to Spain on Wednesday.

It had been €30m, but he put pen to paper on a new deal in January, running to June 2020.

Juve have to move fast, because there is a lot of competition for the 28-year-old.

N’Zonzi is also wanted by the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Some of the groundwork has already been done, as Juventus were linked with the former Stoke City man in January.