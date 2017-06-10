Antognoni: 'No Bernardeschi reply'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina chief Giancarlo Antognoni admits Federico Bernardeschi “has not replied” to their contract offer and the Viola “are tracking” Giovanni Simeone.

Bernardeschi is currently on international duty with the senior Italy side and will then join up with the Under-21 squad for their European Championship in Poland.

“We made a very costly proposal for Fiorentina and are waiting for the response,” Antognoni told Sky Sport Italia.

“In truth, we’ve been waiting for two months and were hoping he would reply a little earlier than this. We haven’t set an ultimatum, even if we cannot wait indefinitely. Let’s just say that after the Euros could still be alright.

“I advise Federico to remain with Fiorentina for at least this year, then we’ll see in the next. There’s a World Cup coming up and he can be a protagonist, but by going elsewhere he might find it more difficult to play regular first team football. He can express himself at a high level with Fiorentina.”

Antognoni was also asked about the links with Genoa striker Simeone as potential replacement for Nikola Kalinic.

“Simeone is a player who has done very well at Genoa and it’s only natural that a club like Fiorentina is tracking him with great interest.”