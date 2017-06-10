Post new comment

With Luciano Spalletti having officially shaken hands with Inter, there is a temptation to think that a revolution may be on the horizon. Whilst it is true that the Suning Investment Group have arrived with substantial capital, Financial Fair Play still means that the club must operate within certain restrictions. With a squad that is packed full of talent, there is perhaps the option for Inter to draw on some youth products next year and look for evolution rather than revolution.

All the talk has been about Ivan Perisic leaving for Manchester United in the past weeks for upwards of €40m. The Croatian has been a key component of the Nerazzurri’s squad in recent years and his departure would certainly hurt their balance. This is something that has been recognised (according to Sky Italia) by the new Coach and he seems keen to keep him. Perhaps if the new ‘Mister’ can work with what he has, he may not need to cash in on the Croat.

Gabriel Barbosa saw few minutes, but earned many fans, and the reasons surrounding his absence have puzzled many. This means he has also drawn interest from other teams (especially Sevilla and Las Palmas) who are looking to loan him. The Brazilian has been accused of being unprofessional, but perhaps under a new Coach he may finally realise the talent he has shown on his brief outings. The fans would certainly be disappointed to see him leave, even if this would give more game time to Andrea Pinamonti next term.

Argentine forward Rodrigo Palacio has left the club as he is now out of contract and (if keeping Perisic is critical) the replacements for the industrious forward can be found from within. Gianluca Caprari, who was on loan at Pescara last season, would be an interesting and energetic choice, whilst the very talented Rey Manaj would also be a superb option to minimise the cost.

Another South American to move on is goalkeeper Juan Pablo Carrizo. His performances were sub-standard to say the least in the last campaigns and his departure may also come as a blessing. This will possibly allow the much rated but rarely trusted Francesco Bardi to return from loan and take up the understudy position. Some outings in the Coppa Italia could show whether he has what it takes after loan spells at Espanyol and Frosinone left people wondering.

If Inter are looking to recoup major transfer fees this summer without losing someone crucial to the club, then they may struggle. Marcelo Brozovic is constantly linked with a move away, but his performances have left the Nerazzurri consistently scared of thinking ‘what if’, even if they should perhaps learn from the Mateo Kovacic situation. It is true that Spalletti may get a tune of this expensive but difficult instrument. Could Assane Gnoukouri perform the metronome role in midfield after his latest loan spell away instead?

For every ‘dead-wood’ element, Inter have a youthful answer who fits the untried and undervalued model they have become so synonymous with. The wage bill could be brought down hugely if they elected to dismiss some of the provenly poor and elect for their youth. Yuto Nagatomo may not get much of a transfer fee, but Federico Dimarco proved at Empoli that he is easily an equal to the Japanese full-back. Some credit could be given to Andrea Ranocchia at Hull City this term, but his wage bill and skill set would certainly be challenged by the up and coming centre-back, Yao Eloge. Finally, Jonathan Biabiany is another who played little and could be replaced by Gaston Camera (it’s only a shame that Enrico Baldini is on loan at Pisa until 2018).

It is true that Inter could in theory spend this summer, especially if they follow their method of ‘loan and buy in two years’. In reality, however, the squad is in good shape and has an experienced Coach coming in. There need to be some changes, but perhaps it would be better to keep the likes of Perisic and give some of their up and coming youth players a time to shine. They have kept faith in players who have under-performed, so why not look to youth until FFP starts to balance out?

