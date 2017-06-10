Capello, Zambrotta, Brocchi at Jiangsu

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Capello is expected to sign as new Coach of Jiangsu Suning and will be joined in China by Gianluca Zambrotta and Cristian Brocchi.

The sister club to Inter had been in negotiations with Paulo Sousa, but failed to agree terms with the ex-Fiorentina boss.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia, among others, Capello has accepted the bench in Jiangsu and will be joined by some very familiar faces.

His staff will include 2006 World Cup winner Zambrotta and former Milan caretaker manager Brocchi.

While Brocchi was promoted from the Milan youth team role to Head Coach after Sinisa Mihajlovic was fired in April 2015, he had a disappointing spell at Serie B outfit Brescia this season.