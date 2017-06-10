Ibrahimovic return to Milan?

By Football Italia staff

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could yet return to Milan as part of Mino Raiola’s contract renegotiations for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Swede is now a free agent after Manchester United allowed his contract to expire and he is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

According to Italian newspapers Libero and Tuttosport, agent Raiola is offering to include Ibra’s comeback as part of negotiations over Donnarumma’s new deal.

It would be a very popular move with fans, who have never forgotten his time at San Siro from 2010 to 2012, where he scored 56 goals with 24 assists in 85 competitive games.

Zlatan has never disguised he was unhappy at being sold to Paris Saint-Germain as part of a double deal with Thiago Silva, but it had to be done to balance the books.

However, the same newspaper reports also note this would be an unlikely comeback, as Ibra turns 36 in October and it’s not clear when he’ll be fully fit.

His wages would also be an issue.