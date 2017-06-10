Inter v Roma for Karsdorp

By Football Italia staff

Inter and Roma are set to do battle on the transfer market for Feyenoord right-back Rick Karsdorp, who is valued at €18m.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Giallorossi were first on to the scene for the 22-year-old and made an offer worth €12m.

A few days later, the Nerazzurri raised their proposal to €15m.

Both are still below the Feyenoord asking price of €18m, but Inter are edging closer and want to get the situation locked down before a bidding war erupts.

This season Karsdorp contributed one goal and seven assists in 42 competitive games for the Rotterdam outfit.

An alternative for Inter at right-back would be Stephan Lichtsteiner, who remains on the fringes at Juventus even after signing a new contract.