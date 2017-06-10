Milan first Forsberg bid rejected

By Football Italia staff

Milan and Roma are going head-to-head for RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg, but the asking price is €30m.

The 25-year-old Sweden international contributed eight goals and a whopping 22 assists in just 30 Bundesliga appearances for the club this season.

He has also scored five in 26 senior caps for his country.

According to Mediaset Premium, Milan have made an offer worth €18m for Forsberg.

However, Leipzig want €30m and have no particular need to sell, while the Giallorossi are waiting in the wings to see how the situation develops.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also interested in Forsberg, who plays primarily on the left, but can also do a job on the right flank.