'Diego Alves perfect for Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves has offered his services to Napoli. “He wants a top club and Napoli fit the bill,” said his agent.

The Partenopei are seeking alternatives to Pepe Reina, whose rapport with President Aurelio De Laurentiis has been increasingly tense.

While Norberto Neto of Juventus, Berndt Leno and Benevento’s Alessio Cragno are all options, there is also 31-year-old Brazilian Diego Alves.

“We are seeking top level options for his future, because he needs new motivation and adrenaline,” agent Graziano Battistini told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“He’s a very high level goalkeeper and deserves a top club, no offence to Valencia, and Napoli fit the bill. It’s too early to say if Napoli are thinking of him, but if Reina were to leave, then in terms of character, level and experience, Diego Alves would be perfectly suited to the role.”