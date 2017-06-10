Milan: Sansone after Keita snub?

By Football Italia staff

Keita Balde Diao is reportedly rejecting all offers except Juventus, even though Lazio agreed terms with Milan, so the Rossoneri turn to Nicola Sansone.

This week Keita’s agent confirmed that Lazio worked out a deal with Milan to sell the striker, but the Senegal international does not seem at all convinced.

According to Il Tempo and Il Messaggero newspapers, Keita is turning down all options that aren’t Juventus, as he had his heart set on the Turin giants.

That would also rule out the interest from Liverpool, Monaco and Chelsea.

With this in mind, Milan are seeking alternatives and the main target is Villarreal forward Sansone.

The 25-year-old was born in Germany and came up through the Bayern Munich academy, finding fame at Sassuolo before his transfer to Villarreal in 2016.

He has made a good impact in La Liga, contributing eight goals and four assists this season.

Meanwhile, Lazio are increasingly angry with Keita for effectively grinding their transfer strategy to a halt.

His contract is due to expire in June 2018 and he could be a free agent in a year's time.