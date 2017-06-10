Lazio can take De Roon

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have identified Marten de Roon as the ideal heir to Lucas Biglia and could close a deal with Middlesbrough for €10m.

The 26-year-old already has Serie A experience with Atalanta in 2015-16 and did well enough to earn a transfer to the Premier League club for a reported £12m.

Lazio, who will be in the Europa League next season, already have a strong Dutch contingent and above all his agent also represents Aquile defenders Welsey Hoedt and Stefan de Vrij.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Middlesbrough are demanding €13m for De Roon, but a deal could be done for as little as €10m.

He contributed five goals in 36 competitive games for Boro this term.