Agent: 'Conti was promised'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Conti’s agent continued the ugly war of words with Atalanta, as he tries to force through a Milan transfer. “They gave their word. Do they think I’m senile?”

Representative Mario Giuffredi confirmed he agreed terms with Milan this week, but Orobici President Antonio Percassi complained that it was an unfair approach.

“I want to remind Mr Percassi that in my rapport with Atalanta there have been four contract renewals and I was only paid once. This proves that I put economic interests aside, because what I care about is that my players are happy,” Giuffredi replied to Tuttomercatoweb.

“I have no problem leaving Conti with Atalanta. I’ll also add that if Atalanta want him to turn down wages 10 times higher than he currently receives, then they ought to improve his contract compared to the Rossoneri.

“I am ready to do something else to prove I have no economic interest in sending him to Milan. I won’t ask for even €1 for the work I’ll do to get a new contract, so we’ll show to all of Italy who has economic interests and who doesn’t.

“Today Atalanta say he is evaluated at €30m, but in January (director of sport Giovanni) Sartori told me that Andrea was behind everyone else in the squad, that he wasn’t developing properly.

“I found Andrea in Lega Pro at Perugia, I raised him and money doesn’t exist for me. What comes first is that the lad is happy, so I can even work for free.

“Conti grew up with Atalanta, but if they are in fourth place in Serie A and the Europa League, then the club owes thanks to its young players for their performances. I think Conti has repaid Atalanta already.

“I know he has a four-year contract, does President Percassi think I’m senile? I also know that Luca Percassi reiterated to me during a lunch meeting in February that if an important offer came in, the lad would leave. Now he’s got to keep his word.

“Don’t use the four-year contract as a form of blackmail, because I won’t be muzzled by anyone, let alone Percassi and Atalanta. I really did not expect this from them, especially as Atalanta sold many players, from Franck Kessie and Roberto Gagliardini to Mattia Caldara.

“We did tell Sartori about the Milan meeting… evidently Percassi was not given the right information by his director of sport. Atalanta are trying to do their job, but I don’t like this attitude towards someone who has always given his all for the side.

“I thought with the meeting in February that the whole situation had been sorted out, as they gave their word.”