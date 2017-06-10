PSG push Man Utd for Perisic

By Football Italia staff

Inter hope to use Paris Saint-Germain in order to force Manchester United to raise their Ivan Perisic offer to €55m, claim Tuttosport.

New Coach Luciano Spalletti would like to keep Perisic, but the Croatia international winger is the most likely to raise a huge transfer fee and balance the books.

The most recent offer from Manchester United is believed to be €40m plus bonuses, but it’s a long way off the €55m asking price.

There could be a development next week, as Paris Saint-Germain director of sport Antero Henrique is flying in to Milan on Monday for negotiations.

Amid a series of meetings, he’ll also ask Inter about the availability of Perisic, putting more pressure on Manchester United to raise the bid.

It’s reported Jose Mourinho personally convinced Perisic to come to Old Trafford.