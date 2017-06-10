Forsberg: 'Milan project interesting'

By Football Italia staff

Emil Forsberg confessed he’s very flattered by Milan interest. “They are a big club, one of the largest in the world, and have an interesting project.”

There were reports today that the Rossoneri saw an initial €18m offer rejected by RB Leipzig, as the price-tag is at least €30m.

“Milan are a great club. A big club, one of the largest in the world,” the Sweden international told Expressen.

“They have an interesting project in many ways. They are investing and want to take back the throne.

“Right now I am focused on the national team. I’ve had a great time in Leipzig and my agent has everything else under control.”

Milan are only in the Europa League preliminary round, but this doesn’t seem to concern Forsberg.

“The Champions League is not an important factor. I care more about what role a player has in the team.”

So far this summer, the Rossoneri have already signed Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez, while agreeing terms with Lazio for Keita Balde Diao.