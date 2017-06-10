Lulic surgery for fractured cheekbone

By Football Italia staff

Lazio wing-back Senad Lulic is “in good condition” after he underwent surgery for a fractured cheekbone while on international duty.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury during last night’s 0-0 World Cup qualifier between Bosnia and Greece, in an accidental clash with Bologna’s Vasilis Torosidis.

“Last night I stayed in Zenica, waiting for the operation to finish,” Bosnian chief medic Reuf Karabeg told reporters.

“My colleagues performed the surgery correctly, we reduced the fracture and now Lulic is in good condition. We stayed close to him the whole time.

“Now there will be further tests and he’ll continue the treatment at home.”