Italy: Two doubts for Liechtenstein

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura has two doubts for Italy going into tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein, but the 4-2-4 remains intact.

It kicks off at Udinese’s Dacia Arena on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Gigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini return to the side after Gianluigi Donnarumma and Andrea Barzagli started in the 3-0 friendly win over Uruguay.

There appear to be two roles that are still up for grabs and the first is right-back, where Matteo Darmian is challenging Atalanta talent Andrea Conti.

Leonardo Spinazzola seems set to maintain his position on the left.

Claudio Marchisio limped off during the Uruguay match with a muscular injury, so either Riccardo Montolivo or Sassuolo’s Lorenzo Pellegrini should partner Daniele De Rossi.

Inter midfielder Roberto Gagliardini is another alternative, but for the moment seems to be lagging behind.

There’s no change for the attacking quartet, as Antonio Candreva, Ciro Immobile, Andrea Belotti and Lorenzo Insigne fan out.

It will be important to get as many goals as possible against Liechtenstein, because level on points with Spain at the top of their World Cup qualifying group, goal difference could be decisive.

Only the group winners go directly into the 2018 World Cup without a play-off.

Italy (probable): Buffon; Darmian, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Montolivo, De Rossi; Candreva, Immobile, Belotti, Insigne