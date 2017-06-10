NEWS
Saturday June 10 2017
PSG €40m for Donnarumma
By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain chiefs will arrive in Milan on Monday and reportedly offer €40m for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 18-year-old’s contract is due to expire in June 2018 and so far he has refused to sign a new proposal worth over €4m per year.

According to Il Giornale, PSG director of sport Henrique Antero will fly in on Monday and offer €40m.

Donnarumma is no longer at the centre of a bidding war, as Manchester City spent big on Ederson and Real Madrid committed themselves to Keylor Navas.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are the only remaining contenders, but the Old Trafford side have no need to buy if David De Gea doesn’t leave for Real Madrid.

It has been suggested the only club Donnarumma would leave Milan for is at the Bernabeu.

